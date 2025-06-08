Indian, Mongolian contingents exchange best practices in counter-terrorism ops in joint exercise

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Military contingents of India and Mongolia participating in an ongoing bilateral exercise in Ulaanbaatar are actively exchanging best practices in counter-terrorism operations and precision sniping, thereby improving interoperability, officials said on Sunday.

Through joint drills, both forces are working to strengthen their ability to respond effectively to contemporary security challenges, they said.

The 17th edition of the joint military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' is being held from May 31 to June 13, at the Special Forces Training Centre in that country. The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two forces.

"Focused on the conduct of non-conventional operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate, the exercise aims to enhance the operational capabilities of both the forces," a senior official of the Indian Army said.

The participating contingents are actively exchanging "best practices in counter-terrorism operations and precision sniping", thereby improving interoperability, he said.

The two-week exercise is an annual event conducted alternately in India and Mongolia. Its last edition was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya, in July 2024. The exercise reflects the growing defence cooperation between India and Mongolia.

"Extensive training activities are being conducted to bolster mutual coordination and preparedness. Troops from both countries are refining their operational tactics and developing the ability to operate in complex terrains and environments," an official said.

A key feature of the exercise includes simulated UN peacekeeping operations, designed to "mirror real-world scenarios" where multinational forces must collaborate efficiently in diverse and challenging conditions," he said.

As the exercise progresses, both sides are engaging in a variety of tactical drills, sharing combat experiences and exchanging valuable knowledge and expertise.

These engagements are instrumental in building interoperability and ensuring that Indian and Mongolian forces can operate seamlessly in future peacekeeping or humanitarian missions, they said.

In addition to tactical training, exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' places strong emphasis on fostering cultural understanding and camaraderie between participating troops, the official said.

Soldiers from both nations have had the opportunity to showcase elements of their respective cultural heritage, strengthening the bond of friendship and mutual respect. This cultural exchange plays a vital role in developing enduring ties between the two forces, he said.

The exercise also lays emphasis on key lessons likely to emerge to improve future joint operations. This collaboration not only boosts the defence capabilities of India and Mongolia, but also reaffirms their shared commitment to promoting peace, security and stability in the region, he said.

The Indian contingent, comprising 45 personnel, will be represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts, the Indian defence ministry had said in a statement ahead of the exercise.

The Mongolian Armed Forces contingent, also comprising similar strength, will be represented by 150 Special Forces unit, it had said. PTI KND RHL