Indian Muslims proud of their nationality: Muslim World League secretary general

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Muslim World League secretary general Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Tuesday said Muslims in India are proud of their nationality and the country with all its diversity is a great model for coexistence.

Advertisment

Addressing an event here, Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, said India with all its diversity is a great model for coexistence "not only in mere words but also on the ground".

"The Indian Muslims contribute a lot to humanity. The Indian Muslims are an important part of Indian society. They are proud of their nationality and they are proud of their Constitution," he said in his address in Arabic that was translated at the event, organised by the Khusro Foundation and the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

"We know that India is a Hindu majority country even though the Constitution is a secular one which is an umbrella for the different sects that are united under this one nation," he said.

Advertisment

There is a true sense of optimism in India between communities, he said and added that diversity is a great way to protect Constitution and stability.

Al-Issa said his organisation is working across the world to promote religious awareness.

He also said Islam is not only about tolerance but Islam is about forgiving others.

Advertisment

During his India visit, Al-Issa is also expected to call on President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Islamic religious leaders and religious leaders of different faiths.

He will also attend several events of the Islamic community as well as events of various Indian communities to promote fraternal and friendly dialogues, to enhance understanding and cooperation, and to discuss many topics of common interest, a statement by the Muslim World League said.

Al-Issa is here at the official invitation from the Indian government.

Advertisment

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also spoke at the event and said it is no coincidence that despite there being around 200 million Muslims, the involvement of Indian citizens in global terrorism has been "incredibly low".

He also noted that India has been a melting pot of cultures and religions that have co-existed in harmony for centuries.

MWL is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects.

It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilizations, follow the path of centrism and moderation and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion. PTI ASK He further stated that the Muslim World League in cooperation with the United Nations and their leadership have launched an initiative titled “Building Bridges between the East and the West” from the platform of the United Nations.

“Yes, we can cooperate together, and yes, we can live in peace together,” he said.

Al-Issa arrived in India on Monday and is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, and according to sources he is likely to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

He will also meet the leadership of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and interact with a gathering of distinguished faith leaders at the Vivekanand International Foundation, sources said, adding that he is scheduled to visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal. As per sources, he might visit Akshardham Temple in the national capital during his visit and meet with some prominent personalities.ASK ZMN ZMN