Indian Muslims stand united against terror: Citizens for Fraternity on Red Fort blast

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) A collective of Indian Muslims has condemned the Red Fort bomb blast, terming it "an assault on our nation and the shared heritage that belongs to every Indian." Citizens for Fraternity (CFF), in a statement, said Indian Muslims stand united against all forms of terror.

"Such crimes cannot and must not be linked to any community or to our Kashmiri brethren, who have themselves borne immense suffering and are an inseparable part of the Indian family," it said.

The collective has as some of its members former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, former chief election commissioner S Y Qureshi, Lt Gen (Retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, and industrialist Saeed Mustafa Sherwani.

CFF described itself as a group of eminent Muslim citizens who have come together to foster communication and understanding to overcome divisions and build a "better, kinder, and healthier society in sync with India's spirit." Hours after police busted a terror module with links to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and arrested eight people, including three doctors, a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car outside Delhi's Red Fort area.

Around 2,500 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur were seized in a police bust spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The police FIR describes the incident as a "bomb blast," while forensic experts are now analysing whether the materials recovered from recent seizures match the chemical signature of the Red Fort explosion. PTI MHS VN VN