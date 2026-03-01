Indian national among 58 sustaining minor injuries in Iranian strikes on UAE

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) An Indian national is among 58 people who sustained minor injuries in Iranian military strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates, according to details shared by the UAE.

The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi said it is aware of the injury to the Indian national and is in touch with hospital authorities.

"The Indian national is out of danger. We are rendering all possible assistance," the mission said on social media.

The UAE defence ministry said three people were killed and 58 sustained minor injuries in the Iranian strikes.

Iran has carried out a wave of attacks, mainly targeting Israeli and American military bases in several Gulf countries, after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

The Iranian retaliation increased after Tehran announced early on Sunday that the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the Israel-US strikes.

The UAE defence ministry said its military has dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 drones fired by Iran since the start of its attack.

"A total of 541 Iranian drones were detected, of which 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell within the country, causing material damage," it said.

"The incidents resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 58 minor injuries among Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationals," it said.

The specific location within the UAE where the Indian national sustained the injury is not yet clear. PTI MPB RC