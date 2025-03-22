Indian national detained in Qatar; embassy extending assistance

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) An Indian national has been detained by Qatari authorities in connection with an ongoing investigation and the Indian mission in the Gulf nation is providing all assistance to him, sources said on Saturday.

The charges against Amit Gupta, said to be a senior employee of an Indian IT firm, is not immediately known.

The Indian embassy in Qatar is aware of his detention in relation to an ongoing investigation, the sources said.

They said the mission has been in touch with the family, the lawyer representing Gupta and Qatari authorities on a regular basis.

"Our embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case," said a source.

It is learnt that Gupta was working with the IT firm in Qatar for around 10 years, and the Qatari authorities detained him in early January. PTI MPB TIR TIR