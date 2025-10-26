Indian naval ship carries out hydrographic survey in Mauritius

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Indian naval ship INS Sutlej has successfully carried out a hydrographic survey in Mauritius's strategic waters covering an area of around 35,000 square nautical miles.

The hydrographic survey was conducted jointly by the Indian Navy and authorities in the island nation, officials said on Sunday.

"The initiative will significantly contribute to marine charting, coastal regulation, resource management, and long-term environmental planning, thereby supporting Mauritius's blue economy goals," the Indian Navy said..

"As part of the mission's capacity-building efforts, six personnel from various Mauritian ministries embarked onboard INS Sutlej for hands-on training in modern hydrographic techniques," it said.

In addition, INS Sutlej carried out joint exclusive economic zone surveillance and anti-piracy patrols with the Mauritius National Coast Guard.

At a ceremony held onboard, the details of the completed survey was formally handed over to Mauritian authorities.

"This deployment marks the 18th joint hydrographic mission between India and Mauritius -- a testament to the enduring maritime partnership and shared commitment to safe navigation, sustainable ocean management, and regional cooperation," the Navy said in a readout.

It said the "successful" completion of the mission reaffirms the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between the two nations, aligned with the vision of MAHASAGAR or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the MAHASAGAR vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March. PTI KND MPB KVK KVK