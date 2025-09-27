Indian Navy achieves mating with foreign submarines in South China Sea during exercise: Officials

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Indian Navy has successfully achieved "maiden mating" of its assets with foreign submarines in South China Sea during a biennial multi-nation exercise, conducting the full spectrum of "intervention and rescue operations", officials said on Saturday.

Mating in naval parlance refers to two or more systems coming together.

Exercise Pacific Reach (XPR), which began on September 15 and is being hosted by Singapore, will see the participation of more than 40 nations as active participants or as observers, the Indian defence ministry earlier said.

INS Nistar, functioning under the command and control of the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy, made its maiden port call at Changi in Singapore on September 14, to participate in the exercise.

On September 15, officials said that its sea phase would witness the Indian Navy’s indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessel and Submarine Rescue Unit (East) engaging in “multiple intervention and rescue operations” with participating assets in the South China Sea.

"Indian Navy successfully achieved maiden mating with foreign submarines in South China Sea during 'XPR-25' conducting full spectrum of intervention and rescue operations," officials said on Saturday.

"Three successful mates including ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) operations over three days, showcased "our growing global rescue capabilities," a naval official said.

"The milestone underscores our readiness, interoperability and commitment to global submarine rescue, proving India as a dependable maritime partner and a proactive contributor to regional safety and humanitarian response at sea," he said.

With the induction of two DSRVs in 2018-19, one for each seaboard, capable of rescue operations till depths of 650 m, India joined the elite league of nations that operate dedicated submarine rescue systems, the ministry earlier said.