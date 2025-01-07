Indian Navy aids Malaysian-flagged sailing vessel, provides fuel to safely resume voyage

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A Malaysian-flagged sailing vessel with five Chinese nationals onboard that was recently reported to be running low on fuel mid-sea was provided assistance by an Indian naval ship enabling it to safely resume its journey ahead, the Navy officials on Tuesday said.

An official of the Indian Navy said the force remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure safety of all mariners in the Indian Ocean Region.

"On January 4, a Malaysian-flagged sailing vessel BIT with five Chinese nationals onboard was reported to be running low on fuel. Subsequently, the sailing vessel transiting 225 nautical miles west of Indira Point, sought fuelling assistance from the Indian Navy through IFC-IOR. Responding swiftly, a surveillance aircraft was deployed to monitor the movement of sailing vessel and diverted mission deployed Indian Naval Ship Kirch to provide assistance," the official said.

On January 7, "INS Kirch intercepted the vessel and provided 1000 litres of fuel, enabling the vessel to safely resume its voyage to its next port of call", he added.

The Information Fusion Centre for Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), hosted by the Indian Navy, was established by the government of India at Gurugram in 2018 to enhance collaborative maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region in line with India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). PTI KND AS AS