Indian Navy aircraft makes emergency landing at Goa airport; flight operations affected

Panaji, May 17 (PTI) Flight operations at Goa International Airport in Dabolim were affected after an Indian Navy aircraft made an emergency landing at the facility on Friday.

Talking to PTI, Goa airport director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao said the runway was closed from 4.50 pm to 6.30 pm on Friday after an Indian Navy aircraft made an emergency landing.

Four flights had to be diverted as the runway was unavailable for civilian flights during this period, he said.

Rao said three flights were diverted to the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa, while another flight was diverted to Mumbai.

The operations have resumed as usual at the airport, he said. PTI RPS ARU