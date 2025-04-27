Indian Navy carries out anti-ship firing drills amid heightened tensions with Pakistan

New Delhi: Indian naval warships have successfully carried out anti-ship firings, revalidating readiness for long-range precision strikes, officials said on Sunday.

The firing drills came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike," an Indian Navy official said.

"Indian Navy stands combat-ready, credible and future-ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests anytime, anywhere, anyhow," he added.