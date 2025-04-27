Indian Navy tests anti-ship missiles for long-range 'offensive' strikes

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Sunday said its warships have successfully carried out multiple anti-ship firings, revalidating their readiness for long-range precision "offensive" strikes.

The demonstration of the Navy's combat prowess came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has already promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered wide-spread outrage within India and abroad.

"Indian Navy ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike," the Indian Navy said in a brief statement.

"Indian Navy stands combat ready, credible and future ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests anytime, anywhere, anyhow," it said.

The Indian Navy also released videos of the live firings at sea but did not provide details like when the exercise was carried out.

As the tensions between the two countries soared, Pakistani military continued to resort to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors Saturday night, military sources said.

The Pakistan military resorted to similar firings on Thursday and Friday nights as well.

"Our troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire," said an Indian official.

The Pahalgam massacre in Kashmir was the worst terror strike on civilians in India since the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said.

Pakistan military has been put on high alert following India's promise that it will hunt down the terrorists involved in Tuesday's strike.

In the backdrop of the escalating tensions, the Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Surat fired a medium range surface-to-air missile against a "sea skimming" target in the Western Indian Ocean last week.

India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan on Wednesday, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan on Thursday shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war".