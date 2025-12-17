Indian Navy commissions helicopter squadron INAS 335 'Ospreys' in Goa

Panaji, Dec 17 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned its second squadron of MH-60R (Romeo) anti-submarine helicopters - INAS 335 'Ospreys' - at INS Hansa naval base in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

The squadron was commissioned with the ceremonial water cannon salute.

Speaking on the occasion, the Navy chief said strengthening maritime security was fundamental to safeguarding growing national maritime interests.

"The maritime environment around us, today, is more complex and contested than ever before. Shifting geopolitics, fast-moving technologies, and an expanding spectrum of threats - from grey-zone activities to supply chain disruptions at sea - are shaping this new reality," Admiral Tripathi said.

It is within this challenging and dynamic strategic context that India is undertaking its maritime voyage towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.

"Strengthening maritime security and deterrence, therefore, are fundamental to safeguarding our sea lines of communications, and growing national maritime interests," he added.

The Navy chief said the induction of the versatile, multi-role MH60R helicopter on the Western Seaboard, as the first operational squadron, marks an important milestone for our Navy.

"The commissioning today also comes at a moment of great significance - 2025 marked 75 years since the Government of India approved the formation of a Fleet Air Arm, a decision that gave wings to Naval Aviation, thereby transforming our Navy into a potent multi-dimensional force, and giving us a decisive edge at sea," he said.

It is a matter of even greater significance that, precisely 64 years ago, on the night of 17/18 Dec 1961, commenced Operation Vijay, wherein ships of the Indian Navy sailed into Goa, to liberate it from the Portuguese, the Navy chief added.

"There too, Naval Aviation played a part, with the erstwhile Vikrant and its integral air wing stationed just beyond the horizon, securing the approaches to Goa," he recalled.

Speaking about India's maritime might, Admiral Tripathi said the Indian Navy is progressing the acquisition of 15 MQ9B Sea Guardian RPAs, which will significantly enhance our ability to maintain persistent maritime surveillance, and comprehensive Maritime Domain Awareness, across our maritime areas of interest.

"In addition to building its shore-based aviation capabilities, the Indian Navy has maintained an unwavering focus on the enhancement of the integral shipborne aviation capabilities - both fixed and rotary wing," he said.

Admiral Tripathi said it is in this context that the recent signing of the contract for 26 Rafale-M carrier-borne aircraft assumes particular significance, strengthening our long-range maritime strike and land-attack capabilities, as well as Fleet Air Defence.

"Complementing the deck-based fighters, rotary-wing platforms, that include the shipborne Uncrewed Aviation Systems, extend the Fleet's ability to undertake persistent surface and air surveillance, standoff anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, logistics support, and search-and-rescue at sea," he said.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief Western naval command Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Staff of Western Naval Command Rahul Vilas Gokhale, Assistant Chief of Naval staff (Air) Janak Bevli, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area (FOGA) Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus were also present during the ceremony which witnessed the march past of the newly commissioned "flying destroyers." PTI RPS NP