Indian Navy conducts urgent medical evacuation from Lakshadweep

Kochi, Dec 15 (PTI) A 61-year-old patient in critical condition was airlifted from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep in the early hours of Sunday, despite challenging weather conditions, a Defence spokesman said here.

Advertisment

An Indian Navy Dornier aircraft was launched late on Saturday night from INS Garuda here for the urgent medical evacuation from Lakshadweep, he said in a post on 'X'.

The aircraft, carrying the patient, arrived in Kochi at 3.30 am on Sunday, ensuring that the patient could receive further medical treatment, the spokesman added. PTI TGB TGB KH