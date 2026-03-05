Indian Navy deployed P-8I aircraft to augment search for missing Iranian sailors

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A day after a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast, the Indian Navy on Thursday said it had deployed its long-range anti-submarine and maritime patrol aircraft to augment search operation launched by Colombo to rescue the crew members of the frigate.

The Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack that marked a major escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said INS Tarangini, a three-masted barque class vessel, that was operating in the vicinity was deployed for aiding the rescue efforts.

A distress call from IRIS Dena was received at the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) Colombo in the early hours of Wednesday as reported by the Sri Lankan Navy, it said.

The warship was operating 20 nautical miles West of Galle in the area under Sri Lankan responsibility, the Indian Navy said adding it promptly launched its search and rescue (SAR) efforts with long-range maritime patrol aircraft at 10 am to augment the rescue operations led by Sri Lanka.

"Another aircraft with air droppable life rafts was also kept standby for immediate deployment. INS Tarangini which was operating in vicinity was deployed for aiding the rescue efforts and arrived in search area by 4 pm," it said.

"By this time search and rescue had been undertaken by Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies," it said.

The Navy said another Indian naval ship INS Ikshak also sailed from Kochi to augment the search efforts and continues to remain in the area to search for missing personnel.

"Coordination with the Sri Lankan side on Search and Rescue efforts is ongoing," the Navy said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi made a mention of the sinking of the IRIS Dena.

"The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores. Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning," he said on social media.

"Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set," he said.

Hours after the strike on the warship, the Pentagon released a short video of the sinking of the Iranian frigate.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a Pentagon media briefing on Wednesday that it was the first sinking of an enemy warship by a torpedo since World War II.

IRIS Dena participated was part of Indian Navy's premier multilateral maritime exercise Milan. The mega exercise last month saw participation of 42 warships and submarines, including 18 ships from friendly foreign countries.

The warship had also featured in the International Fleet Review hsted by he Indian Navy in Vishakapatnam last month.

Former Indian Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash described the US action as a "senseless" and "inflammatory act".

"Sinking of Iranian warship, off southern tip of Sri Lanka, with heavy loss of life is a senseless & inflammatory act. Initiating another dimension of violence in this open-ended conflict, will spread alarm across the high seas & disrupt global seaborne commerce. Condemnable!," he said on social media.

The US launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

In the last three days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both the sides.

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal said the US has ignored India's sensitivities as the Iranian ship was in these waters because of India's invitation.

"I am told that as per protocol for this exercise ships cannot carry any ammunition. It was defenceless. The Iranian naval personnel had paraded before our President ," he said.

"The attack by the US submarine was premeditated as the US was aware of the Iranian ship's presence in the exercise to which the US navy was invited but withdrew from participation at the last minute, presumably with this operation in mind," he said on X. PTI MPB ZMN