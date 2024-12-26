Indian Navy escorted over 230 merchant vessels carrying 90 lakh MT of cargo in 1 year

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) In view of Houthi attacks on cargo vessels and rising incidents of piracy in the Western Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed more than 30 ships and responded to over 25 incidents in the last one year saving over 400 lives, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The Navy has safely escorted over 230 merchant vessels, carrying over 90 lakh metric tons of cargo valued at over USD 4 billion, it said in a year-end review.

The Houthi militants targeted a significant number of merchant ships in the Red Sea throughout the year apparently to build pressure on Israel to stop its military offensive in Gaza.

The Indian Navy provided assistance to various vessels after they came under attacks in the strategic waters.

In view of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Indian Navy commenced maritime security operations and the "high tempo" of operational deployments of the assets continues to be maintained, with a close watch on Indian-flagged merchant ships and vessels carrying critical commodities for India.

"Over the last one year, in response to Houthi shipping attacks, and rising incidents of piracy in the Western Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed over 30 ships in the region and has responded to over 25 incidents," the ministry said.

"The credible and swift actions of the Indian Navy saved more than 400 lives, irrespective of the nationality of the crew. As of November 2024, the Indian navy has safely escorted over 230 merchant vessels, carrying over 90 lakh metric tons of cargo, valued at over USD four billion," it said.

The ministry said the Navy's efforts have garnered international and national "acclaim", consolidating its position as a 'preferred security partner' and 'first responder'.

It said the 'mission deployed' units in Gulf of Aden and adjoining seas have responded to numerous maritime incidents with "resolve and alacrity".

The report also highlighted the Navy's modernisation programme.

It said 63 out of 64 warships planned to be inducted into the force are being built in India.

"With over 133 ships/submarines having been built and commissioned in India to date, the Indian Navy continues to propel the domestic shipbuilding industry's growth by supporting self-reliance in defence manufacturing," the ministry said.

The Navy remains the "key pillar that supports the growth of the Indian shipbuilding sector, with 63 of the 64 warships planned to be inducted in the Navy being built in India, orders for 62 more ships and submarines being in the final stages of approval", it said. PTI MPB KVK KVK