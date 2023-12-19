Indian Navy evacuates injured sailor from hijacked ship

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Indian Navy has evacuated one of the 18 crew members onboard a Malta-flagged hijacked cargo vessel off the coast of Somalia to provide medical care after he was injured by the pirates, officials said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the sailor, a Bulgarian national, was injured in firing by the pirates.

The sailor was evacuated by frontline ship INS Kochi.

"The Indian Navy rendered assistance in evacuation of an injured crew member from the hijacked vessel MV Ruen in the early hours of Monday," said an official.

"The injured crew member had sustained injuries during the piracy incident but was reported to be stable. Towards ensuring his safety, the Indian Navy ship was successful in ensuring his release by the hijackers," he added.

The official said the injured sailor has been taken to Oman.

"The injured crew member was medically managed onboard the ship but due to urgent medical attention required, which was beyond the scope of the ship, he has been transferred ashore at Oman," the official said.

Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said the naval force remains committed to rendering assistance to the mariners at sea.

The Navy swiftly responded after receiving a call for help from vessel MV Ruen on December 14. The vessel had indicated that six 'pirates' had illegally boarded it.

The Indian Navy's maritime patrol aircraft undertook surveillance missions in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden were deployed to locate and assist MV Ruen.

The Navy said that its aircraft flew over the hijacked vessel and its movement is being monitored, adding the vessel is now heading towards the coast of Somalia. PTI MPB AS AS