Indian Navy Marathon draws over 17,000 runners in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Dec 14 (PTI) The 10th edition of the Indian Navy Marathon concluded here on Sunday on a grand note, drawing over 17,000 runners, including foreign nationals from 17 countries.

The marathon, which offered prize money exceeding Rs 10 lakh, saw participation from athletes and fitness enthusiasts from across India and abroad, setting a new benchmark for the event.

“Over 17,000 runners participated in the Vizag Navy Marathon 2025, reflecting unparalleled enthusiasm and sporting spirit,” the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) said in a press release.

The 10 km and 5 km runs were flagged off by District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad and Commissioner of Police Shankha Brata Bagchi, along with senior naval officers, civic officials, veterans and representatives of key partner organisations.

According to the release, meticulous planning and seamless execution, supported by the district administration, city police and volunteers, ensured a smooth experience for participants.

This edition also introduced enhanced features, including improved runner deliverables, discounts and insurance cover for all participants.

The participation of foreign athletes highlighted the marathon’s growing international appeal, firmly establishing it as one of the leading sporting events in the region.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla congratulated the winners, runners and organisers, and expressed gratitude to the district administration, city police and volunteer organisations for their support in making the event a success.