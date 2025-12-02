Indian Navy pushes Maritime Capability Perspective Plan target to 2032

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 (PTI) The Indian Navy has rescheduled its MCPP to a 2032 deadline, as it was unable to achieve the goals due to various constraints, a senior Navy official said here on Tuesday.

Responding to a query during a press conference organised ahead of the Navy Day celebrations here, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, described it as an aspirational plan formulated in one year that looked ten years ahead.

The Maritime Capability Perspective Plan (MCPP) is the Indian Navy's long-term blueprint for building and modernising its force structure to meet future operational and strategic requirements.

"Now that aspiration has to be built by several stakeholders, and shipbuilding per se is not easy, though they have now become much more efficient and rapid. That is why we are churning out a ship in 40 days. This is more of a recent development, the thrust on Atmanirbharta, the support to the shipbuilding industry, MSMEs that support the ship builders and the shipyards," Saxena said.

"It is an aspirational plan, perhaps in that MCPP, the numbers we intended could not be reached. We have a budgetary constraint across the nation, with so many compelling demands for finances in our great country," he added.

He said the timeline of the MCPP has been extended to 2032.

"Our long-term perspective plans are constantly revisited," he added.

Saxena said the discussions for India's second indigenous aircraft carrier are being held at the 'highest levels', but no concrete plan has been approved as of now.

He said the Indian Navy has so far achieved 90 per cent of the float component in ship building, 60 per cent in its movement component and 50 per cent in the attack segment.

"We are constantly trying to achieve indigenisation, and we will achieve 100 per cent indigenisation by 2047," he added.

Talking about China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean region, Saxena said India is not concerned about Chinese presence but is alert about the opacity in which they operate.

"India is still in a strategic leadership position in the Indian Ocean region. We are the preferred security and training partners for the countries in this region and we are deeply respected," the chief of Southern Naval Command said.

He said the Indian Navy has been engaged in taking the leadership role, offering help to other nations when asked and also aiding them during calamities and training their naval personnel.

"We have an international fleet review coming up at Visakhapatnam next year, where 60 to 70 countries will be participating followed by the ION's Conference and Conclave of Chiefs happening. So the Indian Navy does take leadership activities in this region," he added.

Saxena said the Indian Navy would also expand its operations in Lakshadweep, with the new Naval Detachment unit coming up at Bitra and its current presence in Minicoy and Agatti islands.

"It is a fragile ecosystem, and we will be very careful in what development we want to build there in Lakshadweep," he added.

He said the Indian Navy at present has 138 ships and 264 aircraft, and to augment the force level, more than 51 ships are now under construction at various shipyards.

"In addition, the acceptance of necessity has been accorded for 65 ships and 9 submarines," he added.

Talking about the grand Navy Operational Demonstration as part of the Navy Day celebrations, scheduled to be held at Shangumugham Beach here on Wednesday evening, where President Droupadi Murmu would be the chief guest, he said the show will not disappoint anyone as a great show is on cards.

He said 19 major war vessels, including India's indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, one submarine, four fast intervention boats, and 32 aircraft, both fighters and surveillance aircraft and helicopters, will be part of the show. PTI KPK TGB SSK TGB SSK KH