Indian Navy rolls out '360 degree appraisal mechanism'

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Saturday said it has institutionalised a "transformative" appraisal mechanism as the present system has an inherent limitation of a "top-down" approach.

The new '360 degree appraisal mechanism' for promotion boards has been finalised with a focus on having an agile and adaptive human resource management framework, it said, noting the women and men in whites are central to the force's 'Ship First' approach and will continue to remain its greatest asset in the foreseeable future.

"In that regard, the Indian Navy has institutionalised a novel transformative initiative of '360 degree appraisal mechanism' for various promotion boards," the Navy said in a statement.

It said the present appraisal mechanism of periodic confidential reports by senior officers has an inherent limitation of a "top-down" approach as it does not cater for or quantify a leader's impact on subordinates.

The new appraisal mechanism is aimed to "address this shortfall by encompassing large-scale surveys from suitably identified peers and subordinates for every officer being considered for promotion".

"The survey comprises a spectrum of questions, encompassing aspects such as professional knowledge, leadership attributes, suitability in war/crisis and potential for holding higher ranks," the Navy said.

"Inputs, thus obtained, are suitably quantified for independent analyses by a nominated Board of Officers, headed by a Flag Officer. This will also be provided as feedback to the officers to effect behavioural changes and improvements," it said.

The Navy said similar appraisal systems are in vogue in various national and international learning organisations.

"The Indian Navy takes pride in imbibing such 'best practices' and this initiative is in continuation of other endeavours towards remaining a 'combat ready, credible, cohesive and future proof force'," it added.