Indian Navy, Royal Navy participate in Passage Exercise in North Arabian Sea

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Some of the Indian Navy's key assets and the Carrier Strike Group of the UK's Royal Navy took part in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the North Arabian Sea, showcasing a shared commitment to maritime security and robust bilateral ties, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The exercise was conducted on June 9 and 10, the Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, submarine and P8I aircraft participated in the exercise, he said.

"The exercise was conducted with the UK Carrier Strike Group, comprising HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond," he added.

The multi-faceted naval exercise included unified control of integral helicopters, tactical manoeuvres, coordinated anti-submarine operations and professional exchange of officers.

The joint exercise demonstrates the deepening cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy, showcasing a shared commitment to maritime security and robust bilateral ties, the spokesperson said.

"This collaboration underscores the strong relationship between the two navies and their dedication to maintaining a secure and stable maritime environment," he said.