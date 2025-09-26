Indian Navy successfully conducts joint amphibious exercise ‘Jal Prahar’ with Army

Visakhapatnam, Sep 26 (PTI) The Indian Navy has successfully conducted ‘Jal Prahar’, a biannual joint amphibious exercise in close coordination with the Army.

The exercise is aimed at validating and enhancing inter-service synergy, operational planning and execution in amphibious operations along India's eastern seaboard, said an official press release from the Eastern Naval Command.

“The Indian Navy successfully concluded biannual joint exercise Jal Prahar, a joint amphibious exercise conducted in close coordination with the Indian Army,” said the release late on Thursday.

Conducted in two phases, Harbour Phase and Sea Phase, the exercise stretched from September 16 to 23.

The five-day harbour phase from September 16 to 20 focused on induction and integration of the army troops onboard INS Gharial.

This included onboard training, safety briefings, orientation towards a mariner's life and sports and interaction sessions to foster camaraderie, said ENC.

Likewise, the sea phase from September 21 to 23 witnessed the execution of amphibious operations, which included hard beaching at Kakinada, validation of standard operating procedures and joint training protocols, among others, it added. PTI STH ROH