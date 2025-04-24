Indian Navy test-fires surface-to-air missile amid tension with Pakistan over Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully test-fired a medium-range surface-to-air missile, amid tension with neighbouring Pakistan over in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack where terrorists killed at least 26 persons, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.

The missile has a range of around 70 km, it is learnt.

"The Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat has successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea-skimming target, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the Navy's defence capabilities," the Navy said.

"This achievement demonstrates India's growing prowess in indigenous warship design, development, and operations, and underscores the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing," it said.

The Navy said the "milestone" is a "testament" to the force's "unwavering commitment" to safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and its dedication to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).