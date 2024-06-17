Indian Navy thanks JMSDF for timely medical evacuation of INS Shivalik crew member

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Indian Navy has thanked the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for timely medical evacuation of a crew member of INS Shivalik on Monday despite inclement weather conditions in the western Pacific Ocean.

In a post on X, the Navy also shared some photos of the evacuation process.

"Indian Navy thanks JMSDF (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force) for timely medical evacuation of one of the crew of INS Shivalik on 17 June despite inclement weather conditions in the Western Pacific Ocean. #BridgesofFriendship #MaritimePartnership @jmsdf_pao_eng @IndianEmbTokyo," it said in the post.

On June 11, officials said the Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate INS Shivalik had arrived at Yokosuka to take part in the eighth edition of JIMEX 24 -- a bilateral Japan-India maritime exercise. PTI KND SZM