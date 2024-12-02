Indian Navy to explore hydrogen fuel for sustainable operations: Vice Admiral Srinivas

Kochi, Dec 2 (PTI) Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) of the Southern Naval Command, on Monday said that the Indian Navy is exploring the use of hydrogen fuel to promote environmentally sustainable operations.

Speaking to the media aboard the naval ship INS Shardul in Kochi, he said the Southern Naval Command is in regular contact with agencies like Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) to achieve this goal.

"We are in constant contact with various agencies working on fuels like hydrogen. Cochin Shipyard has developed small crafts, and we are collaborating with them. Also, we have always been actively promoting environment-friendly fuels and operations," he said.

The Vice Admiral stated that efforts are underway to ensure the Navy adopts the highest standards of environmentally friendly fuels and operations across the country.

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) of the Southern Naval Command also stated that narcotic seizures at sea have decreased compared to last year, thanks to the Navy's continuous vigilance in collaboration with other agencies.

"We have a robust structure to apprehend such operations, in collaboration with agencies like the Coast Guard and state government departments," he said.

In response to a query on indigenisation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the Southern Naval Command chief said the Navy is fully aligned to ensure the best possible progress in exporting technology.

"As far as the Southern Naval Command (SNC) is concerned, we have been actively contributing to various areas, including aviation and indigenous ships. We also have the Centre for Indigenisation and Self-Reliance (CISR) in Coimbatore, which is being further developed." He added that numerous indigenous activities are underway, including the development of spares and modern ships, as well as equipment for submarines and aircraft at the Southern Naval Command and in Coimbatore.

Regarding the ongoing reconstruction of the North Jetty at Naval Base Kochi, the Vice Admiral confirmed it will be operational by January next year.

He also mentioned that the fifth batch of 3,000 trainees from the Navy and Coast Guard under the Agniveer recruitment scheme began training at INC Chilka on November 18. These trainees will be deployed at the Southern Naval Command for the second phase of their training.

Srinivas further emphasised that the Navy offers significant opportunities for women, appointing them as Commanding Officers, Executive Commanders, and in other key roles, in addition to recruiting women trainees under the Agniveer scheme.