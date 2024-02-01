Indian Navy to induct survey vessel Sandhayak in Vizag on Saturday

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest survey vessel Sandhayak in Vizag on Saturday and the ship is expected to boost the force's surveillance apparatus in the strategic waterways.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command will be among the distinguished guests to grace the occasion.

"The event will mark the formal induction into the Navy of the first of four survey vessel (large) ships under construction at M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata," a Navy spokesperson said.

Sandhayak was delivered to the Indian Navy on December 4 after completing a rigorous and comprehensive trial programme both in the harbour and at sea.

The primary role of the ship would be to carry out full scale hydrographic surveys of ports, harbours, navigational channels, coastal areas and deep seas, with an aim to enable safe marine navigation.

In its secondary role, the ship will be capable of undertaking a range of naval operations.

Sandhayak is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic equipment including deep and shallow water multibeam echo-sounders, autonomous underwater vehicle, remotely operated vehicle, data acquisition and processing system and satellite-based positioning systems.

The ship, re-incarnated in its present avatar from erstwhile Sandhayak which was decommissioned in June 2021, is propelled by two diesel engines and is capable of achieving speeds in excess of 18 knots.

"Measuring 110 metres in length, displacing 3400 tons and with 80 per cent indigenous content, Sandhayak is a true testament of India's growing shipbuilding prowess in pursuit of the national vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat," the Navy said in a statement.

"Sandhayak is also a true harbinger of a developed India, in tune with the national vision for Amrit Kaal," it said. PTI MPB ZMN