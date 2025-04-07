Indian Navy warship INS Sahyadri arrives in Colombo

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Indian Navy warship INS Sahyadri, mission deployed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), has arrived in Colombo on a visit, highlighting the strengthening of maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka, officials said on Monday.

Personnel from both navies will engage in knowledge-sharing and joint activities to enhance operational synergy between the two maritime forces, they said.

The visit underscores the longstanding partnership between the two nations, furthering cooperation under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) initiatives, the officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mauritius in March unveiled this grand vision for security and growth for the Global South.

Modi had announced that India's new vision for the Global South called "MAHASAGAR" will bring growth security.

"Strengthening maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka, the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet warship INS Sahyadri mission deployed in the IOR arrived at Colombo," a Navy spokesperson said.

The visit marks a key moment in regional cooperation, reinforcing mutual commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection, he said.

"As part of the visit, personnel from both navies will engage in professional interactions, knowledge-sharing sessions, and joint activities to enhance operational synergy between the two maritime forces," the spokesperson said.

The Indian Navy said it remains committed to fostering regional stability and strengthening naval diplomacy with friendly nations. PTI KND RT