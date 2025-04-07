Indian Navy warship INS Sahyadri arrives in Colombo for joint activities

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Indian Navy warship INS Sahyadri, mission deployed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), has arrived in Colombo on a visit, highlighting the strengthening of maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka, officials said on Monday.

Personnel from both the navies will engage in knowledge-sharing and joint activities to enhance operational synergy between the two maritime forces, they said.

The visit underscores the longstanding partnership between the two nations, furthering cooperation under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) initiatives, the officials said.

During his visit to Mauritius in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled this vision for security and growth of the Global South.

Modi said India's new vision for the Global South called MAHASAGAR will bring growth security.

"Strengthening maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka, the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet warship INS Sahyadri, mission deployed in the IOR, has arrived in Colombo," an Indian Navy spokesman said.

The visit marks a key moment in regional cooperation, reinforcing mutual commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection, he said.

"As part of the visit, personnel from both the navies will engage in professional interactions, knowledge-sharing sessions, and joint activities to enhance operational synergy between the two maritime forces," the spokesman said.

The Indian Navy said it remains committed to fostering regional stability and strengthening naval diplomacy with friendly nations.

The Indian Navy also said on Monday that its stealth frigate INS Tarkash participated in an exercise -- PASSEX -- with the Royal New Zealand Navy's ANZAC-class frigate Te Kaha on April 4 in the Gulf of Aden.

The exercise marked the culmination of the New Zealand-led CTF 150 joint focused operation ANZAC Tiger (March 27-April 4), a combined maritime forces (CMF) operation in which INS Tarkash was mission deployed, the spokesman said.

The PASSEX involved a range of interoperability drills, including cross-deck landings, cross boarding, sea rider exchanges, and tactical manoeuvres, all integrated with communication procedure exercises.

The exercise provided a valuable opportunity for the two navies to exchange best practices, further strengthen their bilateral maritime cooperation, and enhance interoperability, he said.

Conducted in the strategic IOR, the event underscored the strong and enduring relationship between India and New Zealand, reaffirming the Indian Navy's role as a key and preferred security partner committed to regional maritime stability, the official said. PTI KND ARI