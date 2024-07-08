Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command inaugurates AI hub in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Jul 8 (PTI) The Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Monday inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub here as part of imbibing cutting-edge technologies.

The AI hub was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer commanding-in-chief, ENC at the Maritime Reference Library in the port city.

"The AI hub is equipped with state-of-the-art AI tools and applications to enthuse personnel to take advantage of the transformational advances in Artificial Intelligence," said an official press release from the ENC.

According to the Navy, this initiative aims to foster exposure, learning and encourage follow-up of use cases across multiple domains.