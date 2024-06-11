Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate INS Shivalik arrives in Japan to take part in 'JIMEX 24'

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate INS Shivalik has arrived at Yokosuka to take part in the eighth edition of a bilateral Japan-India maritime exercise, officials said on Tuesday.

"Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, 'JIMEX 24' provides an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices and facilitates operational interactions between IN (Indian Navy) and JMSDF (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force) to foster mutual cooperation and reaffirm their shared commitment towards maritime security in the Indo-Pacific," a Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

INS Shivalik arrived at Yokosuka in Japan to participate in the eighth edition of the exercise.

The ship was accorded a warm welcome by Vice Adm Ito Hiroshi, Commander JMSDF Yokosuka District, and Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan, the officials said.

The exercise includes both harbour and sea phases.

The harbour phase will comprise professional, sports and social interactions after which the two navies will jointly hone their war fighting skills at sea and enhance their interoperability through complex multi-discipline operations in the surface, sub-surface and air domains, the statement said.

The Indian Navy is being represented by INS Shivalik and the JMSDF is being represented by guided missile destroyer J S Yugiri. Integral helicopters from both navies will also participate in the joint exercise, it said. PTI KND AS AS