Indian Navy's mega naval exercise Milan concludes

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian Navy's premier multilateral maritime exercise Milan saw participation of 42 warships and submarines that included 18 ships from friendly countries.

The exercise culminated on Wednesday with a closing ceremony held onboard India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

"Held under the theme 'Camaraderie, Cooperation, Collaboration', The Milan 2026 witnessed participation on an unprecedented scale, comprising 42 ships and submarines and, 29 aircraft. These also included 18 ships from the participating friendly foreign countries," the Indian Navy said.

The mega exercise was held for over a week. It commenced with a harbour phase that featured bilateral engagements and international maritime seminar (IMS).

This was followed by the 'Sea Phase', which comprised high-intensity operational drills focused on advanced warfare disciplines including integrated air defence and antisubmarine warfare exercises, maritime interdiction operations, communication exercises, and cross-deck flying operations. PTI MPB ZMN