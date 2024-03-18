Indian Navy's remotely piloted aircraft crashes in Kochi; no casualty

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed during a training sortie in Kochi on Monday.

The Navy said the RPA crashed around 5 pm at INS Garuda base and no one was injured in the incident.

"At about 5 PM, one Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)/ Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway," it said in a brief statement.

It said no injuries or damage to property has been reported.

"Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe," the Navy said.

"An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," it added. PTI MPB KVK KVK