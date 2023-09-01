Advertisment
#National

Indian Navy's stealth frigate Mahendragiri launched

NewsDrum Desk
01 Sep 2023
Project 17A frigate Mahendragiri Indian Navy

Mumbai: Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri, developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was launched in Mumbai on Friday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the launch ceremony. He said it is befitting that the launch took place in a vibrant city like Mumbai.

Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, this is the seventh ship of the Project 17A frigates series and boasts enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.

