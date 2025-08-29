Indian Navy's stealth frigate 'Tamal', guided-missile destroyer 'Surat' visit Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy and indigenously constructed guided-missile destroyer INS Surat have made port calls at Jeddah, and the visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening defence collaboration and friendly ties with Saudi Arabia, officials said on Friday.

It will also provide an opportunity for both navies to share best practices and explore avenues for further engagement, they said.

INS Tamal, the eighth ship of the Talwar-class stealth frigates, and INS Surat arrived at Jeddah on August 27 and 28, respectively, the defence ministry said. During the port call, the crew will engage with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and Border Guards through sports fixtures, familiarisation with naval facilities and discussions towards fostering Indo-Saudi Arabian relations, it said in a statement.

The Indian side will host a cultural exchange for senior dignitaries of the RSNF, Border Guards, diplomats, prominent members of the diaspora and local government officials.

"The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening defence collaboration and friendly ties with Saudi Arabia," it said.

INS Tamal had recently visited Italy during her return passage to India after the commissioning in Russia on July 1. It had departed from Naples on August 16.