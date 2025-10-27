Indian Navy's survey vessel Ikshak to be commissioned on Nov 6

Kochi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Indian Navy's indigenously built survey vessel Ikshak is set to be commissioned at the Naval Base here on November 6, the Defence PRO said on Monday.

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, marking the formal induction of the third vessel in the Survey Vessel (Large) class.

According to an official statement, the commissioning marks a significant milestone in India's pursuit of hydrographic excellence and indigenisation.

"As the third ship of her class, Ikshak's induction underscores the Navy's steadfast commitment to building advanced, state-of-the-art platforms, furthering the momentum of capability enhancement and self-reliance," the statement said.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, Kolkata, under the supervision of the Directorate of Ship Production and the Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata), Ikshak embodies over 80 per cent indigenous content, the spokesperson added.

The vessel stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between GRSE and Indian MSMEs, proudly reflecting the spirit and strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"Beyond her primary role of hydrographic survey operations, Ikshak is designed with dual-role capability, serving as a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) platform and as a hospital ship during emergencies," it said.

Ikshak is also the first SVL ship with dedicated women-specific accommodation, reflecting the Indian Navy's inclusive and progressive approach toward a future-ready fleet, the spokesperson added.

The ship's name, Ikshak—meaning 'the guide'— aptly symbolises her mission to chart the unknown, ensure safe passage for mariners, and strengthen India’s maritime capabilities, the statement said. PTI TBA SSK