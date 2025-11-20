Indian Ocean Region's security our shared responsibility: Doval at Colombo Security Conclave

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The ocean is the engine that propels economies, and as countries joined by shared maritime geographies, it is "our responsibility" to ensure the safety, security and stability of the Indian Ocean Region, NSA Ajit Doval said at a meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) on Thursday.

In his address at the seventh meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of the CSC held here, Doval said the "strength and success of this august group" lies in the common vision, consultations and convergence of objectives.

"We have been building our capacities through regular engagements across the five pillars of cooperation," he said.

Doval hosted his counterparts from Member States, including the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Seychelles participated as an Observer State, and Malaysia as a Guest.

The CSC was formed to promote closer cooperation between Member States on vital matters of security and to strengthen partnerships for enhancing regional security in the Indian Ocean Region. The signing ceremony for the Founding Documents of the CSC was held in Sri Lanka in August 2024.

"The CSC has gained immense significance today in the midst of a rapidly changing and challenging global security environment. Realising the growing importance of strengthening regional partnership amongst the countries of the Indian Ocean Region, we came together in 2020 to reinforce the cooperation in vital matters of security through the establishment of the Colombo Security Conclave," he said.

Doval said he was happy that the engagements had gained momentum since the 6th NSA meeting that was held in Mauritius in December 2023.

"We adopted the CSC Charter and the MoU on the establishment of the CSC Secretariat in August last year. We also appointed the first Secretary General of the CSC earlier this year, and I'm pleased to welcome him to this meeting. I would like to place on record the excellent coordination by the secretariat of the CSC in this regard," he said.

"The ocean is our biggest heritage. It is the engine that propels our economies. As countries joined by shared maritime geographies, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety, security and stability of the region," Doval said.

At the meeting on Thursday, the first Secretary General, appointed by India, presented a comprehensive review to the CSC Member States on the decisions taken at the 6th NSA-level meeting in Mauritius on December 7 and 8, 2023 and activities undertaken since then, under the five pillars of cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The five pillars are: Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalisation; Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organised Crime; Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology; and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

"Delegations of Member States were respectively led by Ibrahim Latheef, DC (retd), Lt Col (retd), National Security Adviser, Republic of Maldives; Rahul Rasgotra, National Security Adviser, Republic of Mauritius; Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (retd), Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; and Khalil-ur-Rehman, National Security Adviser, People's Republic of Bangladesh," it said.

The delegation from Seychelles was led by Major General Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces, Republic of Seychelles Defence Forces. Malaysia participated as a Guest for the first time and was represented by Badrul Shah Mohd Idris, Deputy Director General of the Malaysian National Security Council.

The CSC Member States also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation under identified pillars, including through training and capacity building.

"They reiterated their commitment to the vision and objectives of CSC. The CSC Members welcomed the decision of the Republic of Seychelles to accede to the CSC as a full member," it said.