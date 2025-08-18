Indian on moon will herald Viksit Bharat in 2040: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) An Indian astronaut will herald 'Viksit Bharat' by landing on the moon in 2040, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday as the Lok Sabha took up the discussion on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s space sojourn.

Initiating a discussion on 'India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station -- Critical role of the space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047', Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook space sector reforms after assuming office in 2014.

Singh, the Minister of State in the PMO, said after opening up the space sector for private players in 2020, India’s space economy has already reached USD eight billion and would touch USD 45 billion in the next decade.

He said India will undertake an uncrewed space mission involving a robot 'Vyommitra' in 2026, followed by its maiden human spaceflight – Gaganyaan – in 2027.

"India will set up its own Bharat Antariksh Station in 2035 and in 2040, an Indian astronaut will set foot on the moon," Singh said.

"Modi ji's dream of Viksit Bharat in 2047 will be heralded a few years in advance from the moon. An Indian on moon will announce the heralding of Viksit Bharat," Singh said.

The discussion remained inconclusive as the House was adjourned due to vociferous protests by the opposition. PTI SKU SKU DV DV