Indian on Moon will herald Viksit Bharat in 2040: Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) An Indian landing on the Moon in 2040 will herald 'Viksit Bharat' a few years earlier than the 2047 target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha on Monday as the opposition's protest drowned the discussion on Shubhanshu Shukla's space sojourn.

Initiating a discussion on 'India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station -- Critical role of the space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047', he lashed out at the opposition for their protest against the special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar instead of joining the House in lauding the achievement of the astronaut.

As the Lok Sabha reconvened at 2 pm, Speaker Om Birla took up discussion on Shukla's travel to the International Space Station.

"Shubhanshu Shukla's space travel and safe return is not just a successful mission, but a moment of pride for the entire nation and inspiration for the youth," Birla said before calling Singh to initiate the discussion amid the din.

Singh, the Minister of State in the PMO, expressed disappointment over the opposition's refusal to participate in the discussion. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after Singh made his remarks.

The debate is expected to resume on Tuesday.

"You can be angry with the government. You can be angry with the BJP and the NDA. But it is surprising that you can also be angry with an astronaut. Apart from being an astronaut, Shukla is also a disciplined soldier of the Indian Air Force. He does not belong to any political party," Singh said.

"As a medical doctor, I can understand the condition of the opposition. This condition manifests when a person is frustrated and disillusioned. In such a condition, the person is not angry at others but angry with himself. The Opposition is frustrated with itself as it has failed to achieve its goals," the minister said.

Singh credited Prime Minister Modi with opening up the space sector for private players in 2020, and said the decision was not taken by previous dispensations.

He said India's space economy has already reached USD 8 billion and was projected to touch USD 45 billion in the next decade.

Singh also said that India will undertake an uncrewed space mission involving a robot 'Vyommitra' in 2026, followed by its maiden human spaceflight Gaganyaan in 2027.

"India will set up its own Bharat Antariksh Station in 2035, and in 2040, an Indian astronaut will set foot on the moon.

"Modi ji's dream of Viksit Bharat in 2047 will be heralded a few years in advance from the Moon. An Indian on the Moon will announce the heralding of Viksit Bharat," Singh said.

The minister said Shukla, who returned to India on Sunday after completing NASA's Axiom-4 mission, was the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station.

Singh said the government spent Rs 548 crore or USD 65 million on Shukla's travel to the ISS, which was a very small amount when compared with other missions undertaken around the world.

The learnings from the Axiom-4 mission are closely linked to the Gaganyaan mission, Singh said.

He also referred to the wider success of India's space programme, including the role of space technology in Operation Sindoor.

As the opposition protests continued, BJP leader Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

After the House was adjourned, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lashed out at the opposition and termed their conduct disappointing.

"The opposition's conduct has been deeply disappointing. These parties should have risen above partisan politics on the issue of space, which is very important in the 21st century for India's strategic and scientific interests," the defence minister said in a post on X. PTI SKU SKU NSD NSD