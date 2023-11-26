Indian pacer Shami rescues man whose car skidded off road in Nainital

Dehradun, Nov 26 (PTI) Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami came to the rescue of a man whose car skidded off a road in front of him in Nainital district and offered him first aid.

The man had a narrow escape as the car was stopped from falling further down the hilly slope by a tree just a few metres down the road.

On Saturday, Shami who was on a vacation in Nainital following the cricket world cup final in Ahmedabad stopped his car immediately and rushed to the person's rescue when he saw the car rolling down the slope. He pulled the man out of his car and offered him first aid.

Sharing a video of the incident on his Instagram account, the cricketer said, "So happy to save someone. He is so lucky god gave him a 2nd life. His car fall down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely," the bowler wrote.

Several Instagram users commended him for his action. "Pitch per Indian team ko bachaya or yaha Indian citizen ko (Saved Indian team on the pitch, and saved an Indian citizen here)," a user said. "Shami is hero on and off the field," said another person.