Indian Pharmacopoeia now recognised in 19 countries: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the country's official compendium of drug standards, Indian Pharmacopoeia, is now recognised in 19 countries, reflecting the growing international confidence in India's regulatory and scientific capabilities.

Reviewing the progress and initiatives of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) at a meeting here, Nadda appreciated the IPC's sustained efforts in strengthening pharmacopoeial standards and pharmacovigilance activities.

He said the IPC contributes to the government's vision of self-reliance, and promotes scientific excellence and robust healthcare standards.

During the review, Nadda commended IPC for its pivotal role in ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines, thereby protecting public health.

He noted that the Indian Pharmacopoeia remains a critical scientific and regulatory reference, ensuring uniform standards of medicines across the country.

"The Indian Pharmacopoeia is now recognised in 19 countries, reflecting growing international confidence in India's regulatory and scientific capabilities," Nadda said.

"This recognition strengthens India's position as the pharmacy of the world and underscores the credibility of Indian pharmacopoeial standards globally," he added.

The 10th edition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia is scheduled to be launched by Nadda in the first week of January 2026.

During the meeting, Nadda emphasised IPC's crucial role in implementing the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) to monitor adverse drug reactions and ensure patient safety, and appreciated its efforts to strengthen reporting systems and build capacity among healthcare professionals.

He also lauded IPC's contribution to the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through strengthening indigenous scientific expertise and regulatory standards, while supporting global public health.

The minister encouraged IPC to continue focusing on innovation, digitalisation, and global harmonisation of standards in line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' to ensure universal access to safe and quality medicines.