Hyderabad: At least 45 persons, majority of them Umrah pilgrims from Telangana capital Hyderabad, were killed in Saudi Arabia's Medina after their bus collided with an oil tanker, officials said on Monday.

Citing preliminary information, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar put the toll at 45, saying a total of 54 persons from the city had left for the pilgrimage recently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, respectively, condoled the deaths. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and the Congress party also expressed anguish over the incident.

The bus reportedly collided with an oil tanker at around 1:30 am (IST).

Addressing reporters in Hyderabad, Sajjanar said 54 people travelled to Jeddah from here on November 9. They were scheduled to return on November 23.

Of the 54, four people travelled separately by car to Madina on Sunday, while another four stayed back in Mecca.

According to the official, 46 people were travelling in the ill-fated bus, which collided with the oil tanker about 25 km from Madina.

Only one person survived the accident and he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"We are getting information that 45 people died. They were supposed to return to Hyderabad on 23rd (of November)," he added.

PM Modi condoled the deaths.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones," Modi said in a post on X.

"I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured," he said.

The PM said the Indian embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance and officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed shock over the incident.

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident," Jaishankar said.

Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia.



Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident.



"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said on social media.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Centre to closely coordinate with state authorities to provide succour to the families of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching tragedy near Medina, Saudi Arabia involving several Indian nationals. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he said in a post on X.

Deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching tragedy near Medinah, Saudi Arabia involving several Indian nationals. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.



In Hyderabad, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain said, "We have received information that over 40 people died in the accident, and we are coordinating with the families."

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed anguish over the report of deaths of several Hyderabad residents in the accident.

He has urged Jaishankar to help bring back the bodies of those who died and provide treatment to those injured, the AIMIM said in a post on X.

Relatives of the victims who spoke to PTI Videos in Hyderabad said they have received information that the ill-fated bus "went up in flames" following the accident.