Indian Ports Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A bill providing for adjudicatory mechanisms for the redressal of port-related disputes, and for effective management of pollution, disaster and emergencies, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced 'The Indian Ports Bill, 2025' in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill seeks to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilization of India's coastline, establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports.

It proposes to establish Maritime State Development Council for structured growth and development of the port sector; and provide for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports; ensure compliance with India's obligations under international instruments.

The Bill seeks to take measures for the conservation of ports; provide for adjudicatory mechanisms for the redressal of port-related disputes.

Opposing the introduction of the Bill, K Radhakrishnan (CPIM) said it encroaches upon the power of state governments as it seeks to centralise control over ports.

Sougata Ray (TMC) said the Indian Ports Act was enacted in 1908 and at that time all the ports were under the Centre. In recent times, many private ports have come up and parts of government ports have been leased to private companies.

"The present legislation does not appear to be adequate to control the private ports," he said.

Ray said the new adjudicating authority as proposed in the Bill may take away the rights of the workers. PTI JD JD ANU ANU ANU