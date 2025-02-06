Indian Railways delivers first freight shipment to Meghalaya

Shillong, Feb 6 (PTI) The Indian Railways has successfully delivered its first freight in Meghalaya — 21 wagons of foodgrains, officials said on Thursday.

"The freight for the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was delivered at the Mendipathar railway station in western Meghalaya on February 4," they added.

"A 21-wagon freight rake carrying foodgrains for the FCI arrived at Mendipathar station at 9:20 AM and was placed for unloading at 9:40 AM, marking the first time a goods train has been unloaded in Meghalaya," an NFR spokesperson told PTI.

"Mendipathar railway station is set to emerge as a vital hub for freight movement, significantly contributing to Meghalaya's development and strengthening the railway network in the Northeast," he added.

Operational 10 years ago, Mendipathar in North Garo Hills is the only railway station in the hill state.

Efforts to extend the railway line to Byrnihat, along the interstate border with Assam, and to the state capital, were stalled following sharp protests by the Khasi Students Union and other organisations, fearing an influx of outsiders into the state. PTI JOP MNB