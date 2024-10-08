Indian Railways introduces special Navratri meal at over 150 stations

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Indian Railways has launched a special meal at over 150 railway stations for the convenience of passengers travelling during the festive season of Navratri, a press release from the Railway Ministry said.

It added, "Passengers can order this delicious Navratri Vrat Special Thali online through mobile app and website." According to the Ministry, while travelling, passengers celebrating Navratri often face various challenges regarding food and drink. To address these issues, Indian Railways has introduced the Navratri Special Thali at over 150 stations.

Some of these stations are Mumbai Central, Delhi Junction, Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna Junction, Ludhiana, Durg, Chennai Central, Secunderabad, Amravati, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Jalandhar City, Udaipur City, Bengaluru Cantt, New Delhi, Thane, Pune, Mangalore Central Station among others.

"Special care has been taken to ensure quality and nutrition in the preparation of the Vrat Thali, honouring the essence of Navratri," a Ministry spokesperson said.

He added, "Passengers can easily book their thali by entering their PNR number on the IRCTC app or by visiting the IRCTC e-catering website." PTI JP NB NB