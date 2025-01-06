Indian Railways lays foundation for prosperous and integrated future for J&K: LG

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the Jammu railway division a reality, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Indian Railways has laid the foundation for a prosperous and integrated future for Jammu and Kashmir by connecting Kashmir to the national railway network.

The lieutenant governor termed the new division as a significant achievement from a strategic point of view and said that it would also stimulate economic growth, generate employment, develop infrastructure and create new tourist circuits in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We express our gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for making the Jammu railway division a reality. The new division is very important from a strategic point of view. It will also stimulate economic growth, generate employment, develop infrastructure and create new tourist circuits,” Sinha said while addressing a gathering here.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Jammu railway division virtually.

Speaking on the progress in developing a comprehensive railway network in the Union Territory, the lieutenant governor said the Indian Railways stands at the forefront of Jammu and Kashmir’s journey toward becoming a developed and self-reliant region.

“For Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Railways is spearheading a new era of development and integration. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) will seamlessly connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari, boosting tourism, trade and employment opportunities in the region,” Sinha said.

"By connecting Kashmir to the national railway network, the Indian Railways has laid the foundation for a prosperous and integrated future for the region,” he added.

The lieutenant governor observed that infrastructure development across sectors in Jammu and Kashmir has set new benchmarks under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

“With a strong emphasis on infrastructure, sustainability and innovation, we are building a future where economic growth and improved livelihoods go hand in hand, empowering everyone to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.

Sinha noted that enhanced connectivity is unlocking Jammu and Kashmir’s potential by improving transportation efficiency, stimulating trade, encouraging industrialization and enabling the movement of raw materials and finished goods.

He highlighted that better market access is facilitating the socio-economic upliftment of the region, with tourism receiving a significant boost.

The lieutenant governor also spoke about several transformative railway projects in the pipeline for Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating the Indian Railways’ commitment to improving regional connectivity and fostering socio-economic development.

Surveys are underway for the Anantnag-Bijbehara-Pahalgam (78 km) and Awantipora-Shopian (28 km) rail lines. The DPR is under examination for new lines between Baramulla-Uri (46 km), Baramulla-Kupwara (39 km), Jammu-Poonch via Akhnoor and Rajouri (223 km), Manwal-Talra via Ramkote, Billawar and Dunera (117 km), Sopore-Kupwara (37 km), Pathankot-Leh (664 km), Bilaspur-Manali-Leh (489 km) and the doubling of the Baramulla-Banihal line, Sinha said.

By linking key towns and regions, these projects aim to unlock the region’s untapped potential and boost local economies, he added.

Considering the rapid industrialization in J&K and the emergence of Jammu, Samba and Kathua as industrial hubs, the lieutenant governor emphasized the need for the Indian Railways to explore establishing a Private Freight Terminal to facilitate the transportation of goods and products for traders and industries in these areas.

Sinha lauded the efforts of every stakeholder and recalled the contributions of the late Devender Singh Rana toward the creation of the Jammu railway division.

He also informed that the Z-Morh Tunnel would soon be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.

The lieutenant governor said the creation of the Jammu Railway Division, covering 742.1 km and comprising the Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla, Bhogpur-Sirwal-Pathankot, Batala-Pathankot, and Pathankot-Joginder Nagar sections, will significantly benefit Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding regions.

It fulfills a long-pending aspiration of people, improves connectivity to other parts of India and promotes tourism, infrastructure development and overall socio-economic growth, he added. PTI AB AS AS