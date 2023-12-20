Indian researchers' team to visit Egypt to study Red Sea coast and Nile River basin

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 (PTI) An interdisciplinary team of eight researchers from the Kerala-based PAMA Institute for Advancement of Archaeological Sciences is embarking on a visit along Egypt's Red Sea coast and the Nile River with the aim of exploring the ancient maritime link between India and Egypt.

The institute is located in Pattanam in Ernakulam district.

In a statement, the institute said the primary objective is to explore the ancient maritime connections between India and Egypt during the Sangam Age (300 BCE - 300 CE) and prepare a ground for future Indo-Egyptian studies.

Historical records distinctly reveal early interactions between the Indian subcontinent and Egypt, notably dating back to the pharaonic era, which is prior to third century BCE, Nehal Singh, PAMA Research Officer, said in the statement.

Evidence such as the utilisation of black pepper in Ramses II's mummification during the 12th century BCE illuminates this ancient connection, he noted.

Around the first century BCE, the early coastal port network of the Red Sea and Indian Ocean witnessed a significant transformation.

Ships originating from peninsular India managed to reach Red Sea ports like Berenike and Myos Hormos in just 40 days, the expert explained in the statement.

Research carried out in Pattanam highlights the peak phase of Indo-Roman contact through Egypt, spanning from 100 BCE to 300 CE, it said adding that accounts from Greek, Latin, Tamil, and Sanskrit sources vividly depict vibrant trade activities at Muciri Pattinam(Muziris).

The PAMA team will visit these historically significant sites and join the field research conducted by the University of Delaware, USA, and Heidelberg University, Germany.

Research Associate Dr Madhavi Kunneriath and Director, PAMA exploration wing, Nipun Cherian will lead the PAMA Research Team.

Scheduled for departure on December 21, the team is expected to return by the last week of January, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH