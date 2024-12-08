Indian sages understood dharma, it is not just method of worship: UP CM Adityanath

Kanpur, Dec 8 (PTI) Indian seers and sages understood dharma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday and added it was not just a method of worship.

He also said no Sanatan Dharma follower could say that only those who visited temples were Hindus.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of a private university, Adityanath said, "One has to follow the path of religion and truth. In fact, Indian sages understood religion... It is not just a method of worship." "No Sanatan Dharma follower can say that only those who go to temples is a Hindu. Whether I believe in the Vedas and scriptures or not, my Hinduism will still take me along (with it). We have not limited religion to worship, deity or scripture," he added.

He also spoke about developing the habit of writing and not running away from technology.

"A society that runs away from reform and science can never move forward," Adityanath said.

Speaking on the progress of technology, the chief minister said there was a time when telephone coupons were sold.

Now, after deploying 5G, preparations are underway for 6G spectrum, he said.

Acknowledging the advancements in AI technology, Adityanath also had a word of caution. "On one hand, AI has simplified life. On the other hand, it has brought the problem of deepfake." The chief minister also laid stress on making students knowledgeable, well-mannered and disciplined.

The introduction of computers was opposed in the 1990s because it was feared that they would take away jobs, he said.

There were strikes in banks but every house has a computer now, he added.

"Our government is giving tablets to two crore youngsters. Only those youngsters who are technologically competent will (be able to) face the challenges. Whatever new comes, there will be opposition. The journey of development of the country and society cannot be obstructed because of some people," the chief minister said.

Adityanath further said youngsters had the ability to turn every adverse situation in their favour.

As a word of advice, the chief minister said those who did not respect their 'gurus (teachers)', parents and elders could not gain knowledge.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, ministers Yogendra Upadhyay and Rakesh Sachan, and Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey were present at the event.