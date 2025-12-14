Indian School of Nature gets Climate Guardian Award-2025 for green initiatives in nature tourism

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Indian School of Nature has been conferred the Climate Guardian Award 2025 at the TOFT Wildlife and Nature Tourism Awards, recognising its pioneering work in integrating climate accountability into nature-based tourism in India, officials said.

Tour Operators for Tigers (TOFT) is a South Asia-based alliance of tour operators, lodges, conservation organisations and specialists.

The TOFT Wildlife and Nature Tourism Awards, now in their eighth edition, honour individuals and organisations that demonstrate noteworthy impact in wildlife conservation, climate action and local community empowerment.

"ISN (Indian School of Nature) received the Climate Guardian Award 2025 for its 'Carbon Balance Sheet' tool, which informs (tourist) lodges' nature conservation and climate action efforts by offering a measurable, decision-ready way to track their operational emissions.

"The tool allows stakeholders to assess their carbon footprint across the tourism value-chain, evaluate viable options for emissions reduction, and easily communicate their climate performance to guests, communities and partners," an official statement said.

The 2025 awards, held under the theme "Rewilding Tourism: Sustaining Nature, Empowering Communities", throw a spotlight on initiatives that regenerate ecosystems while creating dignified livelihoods around protected areas.

ISN is an institution of education and research operating in the domains of climate action, sustainable tourism and environment-compatible agriculture practices.