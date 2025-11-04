Indian science diaspora seeks easier travel procedures, student mobility

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) India's science diaspora on Tuesday sought easier travel and conference clearance procedures, structured student mobility and extended duration of the VAIBHAV Fellowship.

The Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) initiative was launched to connect eminent scientists from the Indian diaspora with Indian institutions.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh chaired a roundtable of VAIBHAV fellows on the sidelines of the "Emerging Science, Technology, Innovation Conclave" (ESTIC 2025) here.

One of the recommendations made during the roundtable was to create a structured mechanism for student mobility, allowing Indian students to spend up to a year working with their mentors abroad.

The VAIBHAV fellows also wanted initiatives for host scientists to bring foreign students to Indian labs to extend horizons and nurture global talent.

A recurring issue raised by several fellows was the need for easier travel and conference clearance procedures.

They pointed out that cumbersome processes for inviting international speakers to scientific events in India often hamper visibility and participation.

Many urged for a prior-approved list of global faculties to simplify visa permissions and enable quick academic exchanges.

"You are not outsiders — you are part of the Indian scientific family," Singh told the VAIBHAV fellows, representing universities and R&D centres from the US, Canada, Sweden and Australia.

The scientists also proposed extending the VAIBHAV fellowship from three to five years, contending that sustained collaboration takes time to mature and yield measurable results.

A fellow working in advanced wireless systems suggested a phased model – three years initially, with a two-year extension based on performance to ensure continuity and accountability.

Several participants also highlighted opportunities for public–private partnerships to translate academic research into industrial innovation.

They suggested going beyond traditional PPPs to form cross-border collaborations – linking Indian startups and industries with overseas partners, especially in high-technology and manufacturing domains.

A fellow from Sweden suggested leveraging underused research infrastructure in Europe through partnerships with Indian talent.

Singh said the government is keen to adopt many of the practical ideas shared by the diaspora.

Singh said the government is keen to adopt many of the practical ideas shared by the diaspora.

He agreed that a simplified travel and approval framework for visiting international faculty could be a significant step forward, and said that the proposal for a prior-approved faculty list could be explored with the Ministry of External Affairs.