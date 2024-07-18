Indian security forces corner 10 Pakistani terrorists in Doda of J&K

New Delhi: An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out early Thursday at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area of Doda, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the encounter took place around 2:00 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations.



Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are targeting approximately 10 Pakistani terrorists believed to be in the age group of 25-30.

These terrorists reportedly entered through Punjab and are said to possess more than Rs 5 lakhs per group.

While two soldiers sustained minor injuries, the firing has stopped for now.

A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, by terrorists in a firefight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The operation entered fourth day on Thursday and also witnessed brief exchange of fire at two places in Desa forests on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Doda district, which was cleared of terrorism in 2005, has witnessed a series of attacks since June 12 when six security personnel were injured in a terror attack in Chattergala pass, followed by a firefight in Gandoh the next day which left one policeman injured.

Three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in Gandoh area of the district on June 26, while another encounter occurred in Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9.

A total of 27 persons, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu province since the beginning of this year.

The dead also included seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9.