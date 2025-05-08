Indian soldiers can wipe Pakistan off world map if they wish: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said while India follows the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi, the country's brave soldiers have the ability to erase Pakistan from the world map overnight if necessary.

Speaking at a rally here to express solidarity with the soldiers in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', he said 140 crore Indians stand firmly with our jawans.

Politics within the country intensifies during elections and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take tough measures to check terror, said Reddy.

"If our brave soldiers want, they can erase Pakistan from the world map overnight... We are peace lovers. We are heirs of Mahatma Gandhi. We defeated the British through peaceful means. Our country, we got freedom for your country (Pakistan) also," he said.

"Don't forget that we can erase you from the world map." 'Operation Sindoor', launched by the Indian armed forces will not stop and terrorists have to be taught a lesson. India will not forgive any country which supports terrorists (against India), he said.